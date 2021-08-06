There will be a 24-hour thunderstorm warning in place for much of the country from 9am this Friday.

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for many parts of the country for the second day in a row.

The yellow warning will remain in place for Connacht, Ulster, North Leinster and North Munster from 9am this Friday morning until 9am on Saturday.

Met Éireann have said that thunderstorm activity in particular over Kerry, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary will bring a risk of hail showers which may lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

There is also a flood warning and the risk of thunderstorms for Northern Ireland with the Met Office saying that slow moving and heavy downpours could cause travel disruption.

There will be thundery downpours of rain today, bringing hazardous driving conditions and the ongoing risk of spot flooding across the nation.

Read More

The best of the drier spells will be across the south and southeast early on during Friday before more persistent rain sweeps across the country.

Highest temperatures will range from 15 to 19 degrees, warmest away from Atlantic coasts.

Thundery rain will persist through Friday night, mainly on the Atlantic coast while drier spells will develop in the east and the midlands.

Saturday will see blustery outbreaks of rain merging into longer spells of rain in places, with risk of further spot flooding, and possible thunderstorms.

“Some bright or sunny spells too, with driest conditions likely across southern counties. Highest temperatures will range 16 to 19 degrees Celsius, mildest across the northeast. West to northwest breezes will be mostly moderate to fresh in strength,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

The northern half of the country will still be at risk of thunderstorm activity on Sunday while in the southern half there will be drier spells with sunshine and scattered showers. Temperatures will range from 16 to 20 degrees.

The start of next week is forecast to be unsettled with a mix of showers and sunny spells on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Read More



