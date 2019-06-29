Forecasters issue Status Orange thunder warning for 16 counties this morning

Forecasters have issued a thunder warning for 16 counties this morning.

The Status Orange thunder warning is in place for Cavan, Monagh, Waterford and the counties of Leinster until noon.

Met Eireann have warned that thunderstorms will affect the eastern half of the country "with heavy downpours, the risk of hail and gusty winds".

"Temporary surface flooding is possible for a time, combined with the risk of hail will lead to hazardous driving conditions in some areas," the forecaster added.

Cumulonimbus clouds approaching Dublin in the past hour. Thunderstorm warnings are active for much of the eastern half of the country this morning. Take care when driving due to the risk of surface water and hail on roads.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/cVCARqwEDz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 29, 2019

Meanwhile, a Status Orange thunder warning for Tipperary will remain in place until 10am.

The thunderstorms come after a few days of glorious sunshine and temperatures in the mid-high twenties.

It will be largely dry elsewhere today with hazy sunny spells and isolated showers.

The thunder warnings will end before lunch, with good sunny spells breaking through for the afternoon.

Saturday night is set to be breezy with clear spells and a few showers, mainly affecting the west and northwest.

And it will be bright and breezy on Sunday with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Online Editors