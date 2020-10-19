Flood warning issued for parts of Ireland as high tides and torrential rainfall expected

A flood alert has been issued for low-lying parts of Ireland amid fears over the combined impact of a storm surge, high tides and torrential rainfall over a 24 hour period.

Cork City Council warned there is a significant risk of flooding in low-lying parts of the city centre.

Sandbags have been distributed to residents and traders who have been urged to take adequate flood precautions at their properties.

A number of road closures have been ordered around the city centre and motorists have been warned not to leave their cars parked overnight on low-lying city quays.

High tide will be monitored by Cork City Council officials with work crews and Cork Fire Brigade on standby if required.

The Status Yellow rainfall alert will remain in place until Tuesday evening - with rainfall sufficiently heavy to pose a risk of flash flooding on mountainous areas.

Cork County Council has also issued a flood alert with concern over the impact of tides in both Cork harbour and Bantry Bay.

"The Office of Public Works (OPW) has advised that there will be a period of very high astronomical Spring Tides in all coastal areas until Tuesday," a spokesperson said.

"Whilst storm surge levels are currently relatively low in all coastal areas, they are predicted to significantly increase in some coastal areas from Monday afternoon until Tuesday."

The storm surge could reach 0.55 metre in Cork harbour and slightly lower in west Cork.

"High tides, combined with strong winds and predicted storm surge levels, give an elevated risk of coastal flooding, in particular in areas such as Bantry, which are prone to coastal flooding."

Motorists have been advised to drive with caution during heavy rain and not to drive through flood waters.

Property owners are also advised to take precautions in low lying areas or areas susceptible to flooding.

