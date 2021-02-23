Wild conditions will grip the country before a largely dry spell beginning on Wednesday.

More than 700 homes and businesses are without power this morning as high winds and torrential rainfall swept across parts the country..

Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Tipperary remain on high flood alert as a Status Orange rainfall warning is in place with Met Éireann admitting up to 100mm of rainfall could hit some mountainous areas over a 24 hour period.

Overnight winds left hundreds of homes in Cork, Kerry and Waterford without power - while the ESB began extra discharges from its Inniscarra Dam in anticipation of major water flows over the next 48 hours into the reservoir from mountains following the torrential rainfall.

Cork has the most homes without power as 370 customers are without power this morning in Carrigtwohill in three separate outages

Cork City Council, Cork Co Council and Kerry Co Council have issued river flooding warnings.

Cork city’s flood plan has been activated and the Defence Forces are now on standby.

Emergency flood protection measures have also been deployed including pumping crews - with a number of flood-prone roads closed as a precaution.

The River Lee and its many tributaries ( including the Shournagh in Cloghroe, the Bride in Blackpool, the Curraheen) and the Glashaboy River through Glanmire and the Tramore River through Togher may break their banks due to rain levels and the current waterlogged nature of the ground.

Flooding has already been reported in parts of east and west Cork. In Cork city, wind damage was reported to a number of properties with slates dislodged.

Flood Warning



🌧ï¸

1) If you need to contact the emergency services, please ring 112 or 999



2) If you you need to contact Cork CIty Council outside of normal office hours, please call 021 496 6512



If you need to contact the emergency services, please ring 112 or 999. If you you need to contact Cork City Council outside of normal office hours, please call 021 496 6512

Cork City Council Director of Operations David Joyce said every preparation has been taken to protect against river flooding.

“We are advising people who live and work in areas prone to river flooding to take active measures to protect their property."

“We expect weather and travelling conditions to get worse as the day progresses and into tonight and tomorrow, Wednesday. Please avoid unnecessary journeys. Please don’t drive into flooded areas and please respect road closures,” he said.

Kerry Co Council also has emergency response crews on standby for river flooding.

Our emergency line is available if you need to report any flooding problems or weather related issues or if you need the assistance of Council staff



Our emergency line is available if you need to report any flooding problems or weather related issues or if you need the assistance of Council staff. Call: 066 7183588

The heavy downpours experienced by the southwest last night are set to continue throughout Tuesday while spreading northwards across the country.

Gale force winds are to develop along Ireland’s coasts today while there are numerous reports of flooding.

The Status Orange alert will remain in place for the four counties until 9pm tonight - with a Status Yellow alert in place for Leinster,

Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick and all of Connacht.

Even low-lying areas of Cork, Waterford, Kerry and Tipperary could see almost 80mm of rainfall over a 24 hour period - raising flooding fears given the saturated nature of streams, rivers and farmland.

A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Munster, Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo. Winds could reach up to 110kmh along exposed coastal areas over the next 24 hours.

Met Eireann's Liz Walsh warned that flooding is a serious risk in parts of the south and south west where exceptionally heavy rainfall is likely to hit areas already sodden from recent showers.

The heaviest rainfall is expected along mountainous parts of Cork and Kerry.

Several river valleys including the Lee, Blackwater and Suir are already flooding low lying farmland after heavy rainfall last week.

"Flooding will be a significant risk in areas, particularly with such heavy rainfall likely to fall on mountainous areas and then reach streams and rivers already swollen with rainfall," she said.

Local authorities have worked to clear drains and culverts in anticipation of flooding while property owners in vulnerable areas have been urged to take adequate precautions.

Both the Gardai and Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged anyone undertaking essential journeys to drive with extreme care given the challenging weather conditions.

Motorists were warned to be wary of the risk posed by spot flooding along some secondary and rural roads, particularly low-lying routes near streams and rivers.

"The rain will be very heavy at times, particularly in the south west with a risk of localised flooding," Ms Walsh said.

"Tuesday will remain wet and windy as further spells of heavy rain spread northwards across the country with a continued risk of localised flooding."

The weather will remain unsettled throughout the week with showers likely on Wednesday and Thursday though brighter spells will slowly emerge.

However, temperatures will dip on Thursday evening and could sink to minus 1C in some inland areas.

Thursday evening and Friday are likely to prove much brighter with good spells of dry weather and sunshine as the showers ease.

The good news is that next weekend could see milder, brighter weather with spells of good sunshine.

Daytime temperatures could also rise to 12C.

