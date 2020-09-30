A status Yellow weather alert came into force for 11 counties yesterday as Met Éireann warned of torrential rainfall up until lunchtime today.

The alert came into force at 4pm yesterday and will remain in place until noon today.

Motorists and commuters were warned of potentially heavy showers which could see up to 40mm of rain falling in some areas.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged people to drive with care given the likelihood of spot-flooding along some roads in the west and south.

The Status Yellow rainfall alert applies to Wicklow, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Two Status Yellow marine alerts were also issued - a gale warning from Mizen Head to Malin Head and a small-craft warning over winds which could reach Force Seven.

Met Éireann's Liz Coleman said that the heaviest rainfall was expected across south-western counties and on mountainous areas. She warned that unsettled conditions would remain for the coming days.

"Wednesday will start off wet and blustery over much of the country, with heavy rain for a time in the east and a continued risk of spot flooding," she said.

"Brighter weather with scattered heavy showers will extend from the west to all areas, with highest temperatures of 13C to 15C. There will be widespread showers for a time on Thursday. Some of the showers may be heavy and possibly thundery with hail.

"Friday will be another cool day with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers, with the showers most frequent in the east of the country, with highest temperatures of 11C to 13C.

"The current indications suggest that it will remain cool and unsettled for the weekend, with showers or longer spells of rain, turning heavy at times."

Irish Independent