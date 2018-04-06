Mother Nature is set to offer Ireland some long-overdue respite from rain, sleet and icy temperatures.

Mother Nature is set to offer Ireland some long-overdue respite from rain, sleet and icy temperatures.

Finally! Ireland set to bask in sunshine as national rain warnings lifted

The next five days will see a marked improvement in temperatures together with spells of bright sunshine as spring finally arrives.

But 30 DART passengers were left ruing the extreme weather after they were stranded for three hours at Bray Head on Thursday night when overhead wires were torn down and damaged. The incident occurred between Bray and Greystones and the passengers were stranded for three hours because Iarnrod Éireann then had to use a diesel-powered train to access the site and help remove the passengers.

All DART services on the line were suspended for a time. Extra staff had to be used to tackle problems caused by the stranded DART.

The long, hard winter also brought yet more misery for Irish farmers as thousands of acres of farmland were left under flood waters as rivers across Munster broke their banks following torrential downpours on Thursday and Friday. Cork, Kerry and Waterford received almost 50mm of rainfall in just 24 hours as a major Atlantic weather front moved across the south.

The rainfall, which prompted a Status Yellow warning from Met Éireann, resulted in dangerous driving conditions with widespread floodingacross secondary roads. In parts of north Cork, the downpours were so heavy that roads were left impassable by spot flooding.

Last night, western counties including Galway and Clare were battered by winds which gusted close to 100km/h.

Worst hit by the torrential downpours were Cork and Kerry.

The Rivers Blackwater, Lee and Funcheon broke their banks in many places. While property damage was avoided, landowners weren't so lucky.

The River Blackwater broke its banks in multiple places between Lismore in Waterford and Millstreet close to the Cork-Kerry border. It was a similar story with the Rivers Lee and Funcheon.

A total of eight counties were hit by the torrential downpours - though Kilkenny, Wexford, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary sustained around 25mm-30mm of rainfall, far less than Cork, Kerry and Waterford. Met Éireann's Pat Clarke said the rain proved as heavy as predicted. “The sudden downpours could result in flash and spot flooding and cause rivers to rise and river banks to burst,” he said.

The heavy volumes of rainfall resulted in numerous streams and rivers breaking their banks across Cork and Kerry as Irish Water Safety (IWS)urged people not to approach flood-swollen waterways. Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) warned people not to attempt to drive into flood waters of unknown depth. The Cork towns of Fermoy and Mallow both deployed their Office of Public Works (OPW) flood barriers given the surge in the River Blackwater.

Spot flooding hit secondary roads in the Fermoy, Mallow, Bandon, Macroom, Tralee, Killarney and Kenmare areas. Roads in west Waterford around Lismore were also hit by the heavy rainfall. However, long-suffering Irish householders now have better weather to look forward to.

Met Éireann predicted "a marked improvement" in temperatures which will rise to 14C each afternoon over the next few days. While there will continue to be a risk of scattered showers, Saturday to Monday will also enjoy spells of bright sunshine. Showers, some of which will be heavy, will hit areas on Wednesday but temperatures will continue to improve with mid-week likely to rise to an almost balmy 15C to 16C.

Online Editors