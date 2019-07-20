Festival-goers have been warned to expect mixed weather this weekend with warm, sunny spells set to be interrupted by showers.

Festival-goers have been warned to expect mixed weather this weekend with warm, sunny spells set to be interrupted by showers.

Festival-goers told to expect sun and rain, while temperatures set to reach 26C next week

But Met Éireann said the good news is that Ireland will see a return to dry, humid weather on Monday and Tuesday, with most parts of the country set for good sunshine.

It is a busy weekend on the social front with All Ireland GAA football 'Super 8s' taking place, the Folly music festival in Laois, FarmFest in Wicklow and the Galway International Arts Festival.

Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe said Ireland's weather would mark an improvement on the thunder showers that prompted a Yellow Alert for rainfall to be issued until 3am today.

"Saturday will be a bright day with sunny spells and there will be a good deal of dry weather and some scattered showers, mainly in the west," she said.

"Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, the rain possibly turning heavy in the west and north."

Temperatures will vary between 16C and 21C.

But Monday could see temperatures soar back up to 26C.

The national forecaster said Monday is set to be "a very warm and humid day".

There will be long spells of summer sunshine, with top temperatures ranging between 20 and 26 degrees.

Tuesday will be another warm day, however rain will arrive in the west and southwest counties.

Irish Independent