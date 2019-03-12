Storm Gareth is set to batter Ireland with wind speeds of up to 130kmh this afternoon, as coastal flooding and potential damage to property is feared.

Fears of wind and flood damage as Storm Gareth set to blow in at 130kmh

The storm will lash the country with strong winds and up to 25mm of rainfall as it tracks towards Scotland.

Gale force: Ricardo Campello of Venezuela performs at the Red Bull Storm Chase at Magheroarty beach in Co Donegal. Photo: ©INPHO/Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool

Forecasters have warned that the winds could be "potentially damaging" and may cause power outages.

They described the warning as a "mid-level threat".

Three separate weather warnings have been issued for the duration of Storm Gareth - which will last until tomorrow afternoon.

A status orange wind warning has been issued for the northwest, where wind speeds of up to 130kmh are expected for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. This weather alert will last from 12pm today until 9am tomorrow.

High seas are expected when Gareth hits

The rest of the country has been placed under a status yellow wind warning, with gusts of up to 100kmh forecast and high seas expected along the Atlantic coast. This alert gets underway this afternoon at 12pm until tomorrow at 12pm.

Meanwhile, there was a rainfall warning in place for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick overnight last night.

"From Tuesday right through to Wednesday afternoon, it will be windy across the country and there will be widespread showers with hail and thunder," Met Éireann forecaster Matthew Martin said.

"The winds could be potentially damaging, causing some power outages and potentially causing some trees to fall down. We are also expecting high seas on the Atlantic coast.

"But this is a mid-level threat, it isn't a red warning. This isn't a stay-indoors type of warning. The worst of the storm will take place in the earlier part of the day today.

"And we do not expect to have to extend the warnings," he added. The forecaster has also notified the public of potential flooding in coastal areas.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads during the storm.

The group has issued a checklist for the public to be aware of objects being blown out onto the road.

"Expect the unexpected," a spokesman said.

"Watch out for falling for fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road. Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong crosswinds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds."

Tomorrow will start blustery with strong and gusty northwesterly winds and gales in coastal regions easing while showers will also abate during the morning.

The Met Office in the UK has issued a 'danger to life' warning as Storm Gareth hits.

