Fare reductions announced for Dublin Bus Nitelink services

Significant fare reductions have been announced for Dublin Bus’ Nitelink services to combat the demand for late night transport at weekends.

Transport for Ireland (TFI) has confirmed that cash fares will be reduced by 43pc, while leap card fares are going down by 33pc.

TFI said the demand for late-night transport is increasing as the night-time economy grows post- Covid, and the organisation is making it easier for people to get home affordably by significantly reducing what they have to pay now on their Nitelink.

The discount means adult, cash fares will now cost €3, while leap card holders will pay €2.40.

Student/young adult leap card holders will pay €1.20, while child fares will be reduced to €1.30 for cash and €1 on leap card.

A total of 13 Nitelink services depart Dublin City Centre every Friday and Saturday evening, as well as eight 24-hour bus services which run throughout the week with many more planned to be introduced as the BusConnects network rolls out.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “Dublin is a great, lively city to go out in at night and we have to make sure that it’s also a great city to get home in once that night out has come to an end. We are already seeing a significant uplift in the night-time economy post Covid and I’m delighted that we can respond to this, with these new, attractive low fares, which really are hard to beat. This is just a taste of the overall transformation in transport we are on track to deliver in the city with developments in the pipeline like BusConnects, DART+ and Metrolink.”

Meanwhile, Dublin Bus Head of Operations, Sorin Costica added: “The reduction in Nitelink fares is great news for Dublin Bus customers and all those who use public transport in the capital. It will help reduce night-time carbon emissions by encouraging people to take the bus as opposed to travelling by car.”