Exam weather arrives: Temperatures to soar to 26C midweek as sunny spell continues

Keep your sun cream close as it looks like Ireland’s sunny spell is set to carry through Thursday - however there will be some afternoon thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

Following two weeks of sunny skies and climbing temperatures, this week’s forecast is set to be even hotter than the last, with temperatures rising as high as 26C.

Savannah (6) and Maddison Bradley (5) from Bunclody play on the beach in Courtown, Co Wexford. Photo: Gerry Mooney

According to Met Eireann, today’s temperatures will climb to high of 22 to 25 degrees with most areas staying dry, but heavy isolated showers developing in the northwest in the afternoon. “Those inland will get the hottest temperatures, with a bit cooler weather nears the coasts due to sea breezes,” said a Met Eireann spokesperson.

The evening is set to cool down to around 11 to 14 degrees, with misty and fog patches developing. Tuesday morning will be warm and dry in the morning with spells of hazy sunshine breaking through the clouds and temperatures hitting up to 25 degrees. However, many areas will receive heavy showers in the afternoon with thundery downpours hitting the west.

Jessie Dunne, Kieran Reddy and daughter Maci (4) and their dog Chowder soak up the sun at the Papal Cross in Dublin’s Phoenix Park. Photo: Colin Keegan

The heatwave will finish off strong, with Wednesday and Thursday predicted to both hit highs up to 26 degrees. “Wednesday will be another warm day with temperatures reaching up to 25 or 26 in the middle of the country.”

Thundery showers will again break out in the afternoon and evening, mostly across western counties. More downpours and thunder are expected Thursday, leading to more summer wet spells throughout the weekend. “From what we can see right now, cooler weather is looking to set in from Thursday onwards, so a bit of a cooler weekend compared to the higher temperatures we will be seeing this week.”

29/5/18 Local teenagers enjoying the good weather by diving into the Grand Canal Dock in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron

Temperatures from Friday to Saturday are expected to stay “well into the 20’s” but will drop slightly on Sunday. Sporadic downpours and outbreaks of thunder are expected throughout the country.

Online Editors