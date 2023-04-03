With thoughts turning to the weekend, the news is positive on the weather front, according to Met Éireann.

Good Friday is set to welcome plenty of sunny spells, with temperatures slight above the average for the time of year, reaching highs of 11C to 14C.

The weekend will see much the same with sunny spells and just some showers, Met Éireann forecasts. Temperatures will generally range between 11C to 13C.

Leading up to the weekend, Tuesday night will see persistent rain extending eastwards across the country by morning, turning heavy in places.

Temperatures are likely to remain between 6C to 9C across the country.

Wednesday will see the bulk of the wet weather, with a wet start to the day. There will be heavy rain in places with localised spot flooding possible.

Sunny spells will break through in the west by early afternoon, gradually extending eastwards across the country by evening.

Temperatures will be moderate, ranging between 11C to 14C.

Wednesday night will be mainly dry with some light showers while temperatures drop between 1C to 5C.

Thursday will kick off the sunny weekend, bringing temperatures of 10C to 13C. It is expected to remain dry overnight with plenty of clear spells.

Temperatures in areas will drop below –1C to 3C with frost forming in places. Light winds will also allow some mist and fog to form.