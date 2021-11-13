Dull but mild weekend in store as temperatures remain above average

A dark and drizzly weekend will pervade for most counties this weekend as scattered rain will spread eastwards across the country on Saturday.

Saturday will be a mild and mostly cloudy day with just a few brighter intervals. However, rainfall amounts will be small, Met Éireann said, with some places remaining dry.

Temperatures will continue to be relatively mild with highs of 12-15 degrees today with just light southerly breezes.

Saturday night will be mild and misty with temperatures of 9-13 degrees before Sunday brings another “generally dull day”.

“There will be a good deal of dry weather overall but with patchy rain and drizzle in places, mainly over the western half of the country. The best of any brighter and drier intervals will be in the east,” a Met Éireann forecaster said. Temperatures will again reach 15 degrees in places.

Next week promises more mixed conditions with rain or drizzle in east Ulster, Leinster and Munster clearing southeastwards on Monday morning to leave a generally dry day with some bright spells.

“Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in the west in the morning and spreading eastwards. Rainfall amounts will be small and drier weather will follow from the west later.

“Wednesday will start off with some sunny spells and a few showers in northern areas. Increasing cloud will bring some patchy rain or drizzle from the west later,” the forecaster said.

Thursday and Friday will be mild with a fair amount of dry weather with some light rain or drizzle at times as temperatures will again climb to the mid teens in places.



