Met Éireann is forecasting a mix of sunny spells, scattered showers and mild temperatures for the rest of Easter week.

It said mist, fog and low cloud will slowly clear this morning to give way to some sunny spells. While many areas will stay dry, there will be some scattered showers, becoming more isolated later in the day. It will be mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Some drizzle or rain will develop in the west overnight, with lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, persistent in the west, southwest and northwest but light and patchy elsewhere with many eastern parts staying dry. Met Éireann said highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees are expected.

Good Friday will see good deal of cloud with some scattered outbreaks of mostly light rain but a lot of dry weather overall. Some bright or sunny intervals will develop in parts too after a dull start. It will be mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, coolest on exposed coasts.

Saturday will bring a lot of cloud with some outbreaks of rain which could be persistent near the west coast. Some parts of the east and southeast may stay drier with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Easter Sunday will be dry at first, but rain on the west coast will likely spread eastwards later, becoming breezy too with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

“Rain will clear on Sunday evening or early Sunday night, and it will turn much colder and fresher for Monday with sunny spells and showers, some heavy and of hail,” Met Éireann said.

“Highest temperatures on Monday of 9 to 12 degrees with fresh or strong and blustery west to southwest breezes.

“Turning chilly on Monday night with clear spells and some scattered showers and lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees with some grass frost possible in sheltered parts of the south.”