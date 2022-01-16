Dry spell to continue for most of next week as rainfall less than 25pc of usual mid-January levels

Spells of sunshine seen across Ireland for a lot of the past week will continue for a number of days with Met Éireann reporting rainfall values to be well below average for the time of year.

Andrew Doran-Sherlock, forecaster at Met Éireann, said that while temperatures are roughly in line with average values for this time of year, the amount of rainfall is well below average.

He said that most weather stations in the country recorded 25pc or less than their average rainfall amounts in the past seven days. Dublin Airport saw less than a tenth of the usual rainfall amount for the corresponding week.

“Rainfall amounts over the last seven days were well below average throughout the country, with most stations recording between 1.1 and 8mm which equates to 25pc or less of the average for the time of year.

“Dublin Airport recorded the least with just 8pc of its average for the time of year. Parts of the southwest and north did record higher amounts with 8 to 12.6mm recorded, highest in Valentia Observatory, which equates to 30 to 40pc of their respective averages,” Mr Doran-Sherlock told Independent.ie

The coming week will see a good deal of dry weather with just patchy light rain and drizzle at times. However, more persistent rain will occur on Tuesday morning, mainly over the western half of the country and on Tuesday night, mainly in the north. Overall, rainfall amounts will continue to be well below average with generally less than 10mm expected in total, wettest in the west and driest in the east.

Frost and fog will get Monday morning off to a chilly start but will gradually clear through the morning with sunny spells developing.

“It will become a bit cloudier in the west during the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 5C in the northeast to 10C in the southwest. Light southeast breezes will freshen in the southwest during the afternoon,” Andrew said.

Coldest in Ulster and Leinster with lowest temperatures of 0-5C. Milder and cloudier conditions will pervade in the west and southwest and will extend eastwards across the country, with outbreaks of rain following, becoming widespread and heavy on Monday night.

Tuesday will have a wet start with widespread rain but this clear eastwards leaving largely cloudy conditions with patchy rain and drizzle with occasional bright spells. It will be slightly milder than recent days with highest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

“Wednesday will be a largely dry albeit cloudy day with just a few spots of drizzle. Later in the afternoon, some bright spells will break through, especially in the southeast. Highest temperatures of 7C to 9C degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes,” Mr Doran-Sherlock said.

The forecast for the latter half of next week shows further dry spells with just the possibility of light showers and temperatures to be in single figures.