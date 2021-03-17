Shadow, the Weimaraner, pictured enjoying an ice cream in the Phoenix Park Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

A dry and sunny St Patrick’s Day is expected today, with some light drizzle set to occur daily from tomorrow.

All signs are pointing to good weather for this national holiday, despite an original status yellow fog warning this morning.

Yesterday, Met Éireann issued a status yellow fog warning for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Connacht. They warned it will lead to “reduced visibility”, but it should start to lift by 9am.

As for later today, Met Éireann said: “Cloud will build over Connacht and Ulster through the afternoon, bringing some patchy drizzle to the northwest.

“It will be brighter over Leinster and Munster, where it will be mildest with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees,” they said. “Feeling cooler in Connacht and Ulster with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in a light northwest breeze.”

Tonight, clouds will spread further southwards over the country with scattered patches of drizzle drifting across the country. Temperatures will hit lows of six to nine degrees, with mist and fog patches forming in a light north-westerly breeze.

Unlike today, tomorrow will be rather dull and misty, with scattered patches of drizzle.

“It will remain cloudy through the day but turning drier in the afternoon as drizzle becomes confined to the north and northwest,” Met Éireann said. “Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.”

Patchy light drizzle will continue in places on Thursday night but many areas will be dry with occasional clear spells.

Meanwhile, Friday will be mainly cloudy but dry over most of the country - apart from light drizzle on west and northwest coasts. Some bright or sunny spells will also develop over southern counties.

Friday night will similarly be dry for most of the country, though scattered patches of drizzle will develop overnight. It will continue generally cloudy with occasional clear spells developing later, with lowest temperatures of five to eight degrees.

As for the weekend, it’ll be: “mainly cloudy again on Saturday with a good deal of dry weather.”

“However, there will be patches of drizzle, mainly on hills and coasts,” Met Éireann said. “Highest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees in a light northerly or variable breeze.

“Patchy drizzle will linger in places on Saturday night but clear spells will gradually develop overnight.”

Current indications suggest that Sunday will be largely dry with just isolated patches of drizzle.

Beyond that, current forecasts predict that high pressure will continue to be the dominant feature of Irish weather early next week, bringing a good deal of dry and bright weather. There’s a suggestion that midweek will bring a breakdown of this settled spell, with Atlantic frontal systems crossing the country and bringing rainfall.

