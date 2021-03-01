Dry and bright week ahead but rainy weather in store for weekend

Make the most of sunny spells over the coming days, as unsettled weekend weather is on the cards.

Nationally, it is set to stay dry for today and tomorrow with the possibility of some showers in Leinster and east Munster on Wednesday night.

However, no significant rainfall will be seen across the country until this weekend.

Over the next week, rainfall will be well below average across the country with most areas seeing below 10mm of rain over the next seven days.

Although it will be dry and bright this week temperatures are forecast to be below average for the first week of March.

"We are not going to see any rain through today, tonight and tomorrow. So staying dry for that period with good spells of sunshine today and tomorrow,” said Met Éireann forecaster Linda Hughes.

"We might see some showers on Wednesday in Leinster and east Munster, so across the southeast just some isolated showers but nothing too significant.

"It will be a little bit cloudier by Wednesday and into Thursday as well but it will be mostly dry on Thursday, just some drizzle near the coast on Thursday and Friday and in Munster on Friday.”

According to Ms Hughes, temperatures will be on the lower side this week because nighttime temperatures are to be quite cold due to clear skies, with it set to turn considerably colder by the end of the week.

“So, that’s bringing down the mean temperatures,” she added. “But, in general today and tomorrow we are looking at, and on Wednesday, about seven to 12 degrees.

"There are easterly winds so temperatures highest in the west and southwest of the country with the onshore breeze in the east keeping temperatures down a little bit there.

"Turning considerably cold then for Thursday and Friday with daytime temperatures falling down to three to five degrees, so certainly mildest early in the week.

“Weekend is looking more unsettled, we are going to start seeing bands of rain move in from the Atlantic for the weekend and temperatures are around seven to 10 degrees.

"So, fairly cool at the weekend but turning unsettled again I am afraid.”

Online Editors