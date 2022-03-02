Dry and bright spells ahead despite freezing temperatures at night

Dry and bright conditions will arrive from Thursday onwards, Met Éireann have said.

A damp and dull morning for most will lead to more persistent rain that will extend from the southwest throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening.

This wet weather will lift through Wednesday night to leave predominantly bright and dry conditions for much of the rest of the week, but with temperatures dipping below freezing at night.

Wednesday’s rain will mean temperatures of 8-10 degrees generally, before rain extends across the country tonight with lowest temperatures of 0-4 degrees in Connacht and Munster and slightly higher in the East and Ulster. There is a risk of icy conditions in the West as temperatures flirt with freezing.

On Thursday, rain will gradually clear through the morning with some sunny spells and scattered showers extending from the west.

“The showers will be most frequent over the southwest, turning heavy or thundery at times with a chance of some hail during the afternoon,” Met Éireann said.

There will be long dry spells with sharp frosts at night,but below average rainfall is expected for the coming days, Met Éireann said.

Temperatures will dip to as low as -2 in places on Thursday night with some showers possibly turning wintry on higher ground before a bright and dry Friday with sunny spells. Any showers on Friday are forecast to be well scattered and light.

There will still be a chill in the air, though, and highs of 7-8 during the way will dip to as low as -3 on Friday night and a widespread frost will develop.

The weekend will begin with bright and dry spells and Saturday will see just a few isolated showers and many sunny periods. Temperatures will range from 7-10 during the afternoon before again dipping to -3 in places on Saturday night.

Sunday morning will start dry and bright once again but cloud will slowly extend from the southeast across the country with patchy, light rain throughout Sunday afternoon, with temperatures again hitting the higher single digits.

Monday is forecast to remain dry and bright with scattered showers before a more unsettled period of weather arrives from Tuesday.