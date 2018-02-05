Motorists have been warned to drive with caution as Met Éireann issued a snow, ice and frost warning for the next 48 hours.

Drivers warned of snow and ice as temperatures plunge to -4C

The Status Yellow warning will remain in place until 6am tomorrow when the worst of the icy conditions are expected to ease.

The alert covers Dublin and all of Leinster as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford. Motorists and pedestrians have been warned to expect possible snow falls, ice and severe frost for the next two days.

Temperatures will sink as low as -4C, with a widespread frost this morning which, in some places, will only begin to thaw by lunchtime. The risk of snow and ice is greatest on higher ground and along secondary, untreated road surfaces.

In some areas, snow falls could reach as much as 3cm. Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged people to drive with extreme caution.

"Some areas will see snow showers, but there is also a serious risk of ice on many roads," a Garda source said. "Motorists should be particularly wary of black ice if travelling over roads untreated with rock salt or grit."

The RSA urged commuters to allow extra time for journeys, to slow down, allow ample braking distances to vehicles in front, and to have warm clothing and proper safety equipment in case of any roadside incident.

The risk of snow showers is greatest from 6pm this evening.

Met Éireann said that plummeting temperatures tonight and tomorrow morning pose the greatest threat for treacherous road conditions. The greatest risk of showers will be in north Leinster, Ulster and Connacht.

"Some showers will involve hail, sleet and snow, leading to some small accumulations," a Met Éireann official said. "Maximum temperatures tomorrow will be of 3 to 6 degrees, but it will feel a lot colder due to north-westerly winds.

"It will be cold tomorrow night with a scattering of snow showers."

