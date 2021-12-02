Driest November on record for many parts of the country - Met Éireann

Three weather stations recorded their driest November on record while Dublin had its driest November since 1942, Met Éireann have said.

The national forecaster said this November was drier and milder than usual with the highest temperature of the month being 17.7c, recorded on November 14 at Shannon Airport, Co Clare.

Rainfall averages varied greatly with Dublin Airport seeing the month's lowest monthly rainfall total of 11.9 mm while Newport, Co Mayo, saw over 15 times that amount of rain at 183.3 mm. The month's wettest day was also recorded at Newport, Co Mayo, with 30.5 mm on Tuesday, November 30.

There were just nine days in Dublin where rain was recorded while in Belmullet, Co Mayo, rain was recorded in 28 of the 20 days. Dublin recorded only four “wet days” in November while Belmullet saw 24.

The sunny southeast unsurprisingly recorded the day with the highest number of sunshine hours recorded this month was 8.3 hours at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford on November 4.

Cork Airport recorded the most sunshine in the month at 93.4 hours while the lowest monthly total was 31.7 hours at Malin Head, Co Donegal.

The number of “dull days” ranged from nine at both Gurteen, Co Tipperary and Cork Airport, to 13 days at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry. Gurteen was also responsible for the lowest air minimum (-3.1c)while the lowest grass minimum was (-7.9c).

The weather is due to be cold and changeable in the coming days but Met Éireann have said there will be plenty of dry weather this weekend.

Friday will be a mixed day with a bright and dry start in most areas before showers move across the southern half of the country as the day progresses.

Saturday will be a cold day with good winter sunshine and showers with highs of just 3-6.

“Showers will be most frequent along northern and Atlantic coastal counties, some heavy with the chance of hail, sleet and isolated thunderstorms,” Met Éireann said.

After freezing temperatures in many parts on Saturday night, Sunday will be a largely dry day with good spells of sunshine. Again it will be cold with highs of 5-8 degrees and it will dip as low as -3 on Sunday night.