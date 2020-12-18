Dreams of a white Christmas alive as cold spell to sweep in

Children around the country will be hoping for snow this Christmas

It is too early to forecast a white Christmas – but the nation’s children might want to keep their fingers crossed, because it is forecast to get colder next week.

From Wednesday, a northerly air flow will sweep across Ireland, bringing “colder conditions”, according to Met Éireann forecaster Aoife Kealy.

Children up and down the country would certainly love a magical white Christmas – perhaps more this year than ever before.

But Met Éireann said it was just too early to predict.

“It’s too far out to say if there could be snow for Christmas,” Ms Kealy said.

“It’s changing day to day. I will say it will be colder from Wednesday and as it gets colder, there’s a risk of frost. But I can’t say if there will be snow.

“Met Éireann’s models aren’t focused on it (snow). There’s just too much going on with the weather right now, but hopefully it will become more settled next week.”

Ireland is currently experiencing a very mild December.

Read More

Temperatures will peak at 13C today and dry weather is forecast across the weekend.

On Saturday, temperatures will peak at 10C and on Sunday the mercury will manage to hit 9C.

By Monday we could again see temperatures of 13C. However, by Wednesday, a northerly air flow will sweep across Ireland.

“The temperatures will become more normal for this time of year,” Ms Kealy said.

“It’s mild right now but we will see the temperatures go to around 6C and 7C or so, over the next week,” she added.

“Those temperatures are normal for this time of year – and night-time temperatures could be as low as 1C or 2C in places.”

By Wednesday, when the northerly flow takes hold, temperatures during the day may drop to 5C.

“But the further out we go, there are more uncertainties and it’s quite mild at the moment,” the forecaster added.

Today it will be wet, with a risk of spot flooding too and temperatures will range from 9C to 13C.

It’s also expected to rain on Saturday and Sunday but there will be dry weather and blue skies too.

Online Editors