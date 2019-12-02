Ireland's hopes of a 'white Christmas' have taken a hit with long-term weather forecasters indicating December will see sunshine and showers rather than snow.

Dream on in hope of a white Christmas, say forecasters

Bookmakers now reckon there is only an outside chance of snow on Christmas Day.

Paddy Power is offering odds of 4/1 that snow falls in Dublin on December 25 - the same price as Manchester and Belfast.

Met Éireann only offer forecasts over a week to a 10-day period.

