Dream on in hope of a white Christmas, say forecasters
Ireland's hopes of a 'white Christmas' have taken a hit with long-term weather forecasters indicating December will see sunshine and showers rather than snow.
Bookmakers now reckon there is only an outside chance of snow on Christmas Day.
Paddy Power is offering odds of 4/1 that snow falls in Dublin on December 25 - the same price as Manchester and Belfast.
Met Éireann only offer forecasts over a week to a 10-day period.
However, AccuWeather indicates that it believes December will involve relatively mild conditions.
It is predicting that December 25 will see brief spells of bright sunshine interrupted by rain showers, and temperatures around 10C.
Christmas Eve is tipped to see the best conditions of the three-day festive break.
The forecast is in sharp contrast to the Weather Company which indicated the UK could be facing up to 40 days of snow and ice and -14C Siberian temperatures due to an "Arctic bubble".
Irish Independent