Fans of Ed Sheeran and sports supporters face chilly and damp days out this weekend.

Disappointment for Ed Sheeran and GAA fans as shivers and showers expected for weekend days out

With torrential overnight rainfall causing localised flooding in many parts of Munster and Connacht yesterday, Met Eireann has warned of further unsettled weather until next Tuesday.

Today and tomorrow will see some sunshine, but there is a risk of heavy showers, some of which may be accompanied by hail and even thunder tomorrow afternoon. Around 80,000 Ed Sheeran fans will descend on Galway for two nights of shows by the English singer-songwriter over the weekend.

He has admitted he cannot wait to perform his hit Galway Girl there. It is also a busy weekend for sports fans, with the GAA championship kicking off and Ireland hoping to host its first-ever full international cricket test in Dublin.

The weather is likely to make for challenging conditions for hurling and Gaelic football as well as cricket. Met Eireann warned that temperatures will remain cool across the country today, with even early ground frost.

There will be showers, some heavy, across Munster this afternoon. It will remain cool all day as temperatures are not expected to rise above 14C.

Galway may also encounter a few showers, but there is every chance the Ed Sheeran concert tonight will have cool but largely dry conditions.

Leinster rugby fans heading to Bilbao for today's European Champions Cup final against France's Racing 92 will feel right at home as northern Spain is expected to prove even colder than Ireland, with temperatures of just 13C forecast.

Showers will spread in Connacht from early tomorrow, and some in the afternoon will be very heavy. It will stay cool, with temperatures remaining at 14C or below.

Monday will see brighter conditions together with better spells of sunshine. Temperatures may climb as high as 18C or even 19C.

Tuesday will also prove bright and dry in the morning, although showers sweeping in from the Atlantic will dominate the afternoon.

