The cold snap which brought a dusting of snow and frost to higher ground is set to continue today before heavy rain moves in, according to Met Éireann.

Different shades: Cold snap is set to continue before it turns wet and windy

A cold night with temperatures dropping as low as -2C will bring frost in many areas this morning.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution when returning to work today after the October bank holiday weekend, with a risk of icy patches early today, especially in Ulster and north Connacht.

However, the frosty start will give way to a largely dry day with some sunny spells in Leinster and Ulster but cloudier conditions elsewhere and occasional showers along the east coast.

Fresh easterly winds will keep daytime temperatures on the cool side, with the mercury not expected to exceed 11C.

Tomorrow will see the start of a period of unsettled weather as wet and windy weather moves in across the country.

A rower on The Liffey at the Irish National War Memorial Gardens in Islandbridge, Dublin. Photo: Marc O’Sullivan

Hurricane Pablo, the second most northerly hurricane recorded in the North Atlantic since records began in 1950, churned up water west of Iberia on Sunday, but dwindled to a post-tropical storm yesterday.

It is not expected to have a huge impact here, according to Met Éireann.

However, a low pressure system will bring heavy rain - especially to southern and western coastal areas - tomorrow morning.

This will then begin to clear in the south-west by afternoon and spread dry weather to all areas by tomorrow evening.

Winds will be fresh to strong before dissipating as the rain clears.

The rain will usher in milder temperatures with highs of between 10C and 15C.

Irish Independent