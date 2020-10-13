Days of fine autumn sunshine but nice weather not here to stay

Levitstown Mill, with light reflecting off the Grand Canal in Athy, Co Kildare. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday October 12, 2020. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

FAMILIES were urged to make the most of the fine autumn sunshine this week as colder, wetter conditions are looming on the horizon.

The next three days will see extended dry spells and patches of fine sunshine across Ireland – though it will remain colder than normal for October.

Long-range forecaster Accuweather indicated that Ireland is set for almost a week of rain showers from October 21, although the Halloween weekend is likely to see drier, albeit cloudier, conditions.

Met Éireann’s Matthew Martin said the next few days will have spells of autumn sunshine.

“It will be fresh, breezy and mostly dry on [today] with sunny spells and a few showers. The showers look set to be most frequent near Irish Sea coasts, with highest temperatures of 12C to 14C,” he said.

Tomorrow will see a few showers but largely dry conditions and sunshine. Thursday will also be mainly dry, with sunny spells and temperatures of 10C to 13C.

It will turn increasingly colder overnight, with minimum temperatures sinking to as low as 1C with early morning fog a risk in many areas. Some inland places and areas of higher ground will also see ground frost from Thursday morning.





Online Editors