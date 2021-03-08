Tie-down your trampolines as “damaging winds”, hail and thunder are forecast this week. Stock image

Tie-down your trampolines as “damaging winds”, hail and thunder are forecast this week.

Amateur forecaster Alan O’Reilly, of Carlow Weather, has warned the country to keep an eye on their garden furniture as an unsettling week is forecasted.

The forecaster, who keeps his followers up to date on Twitter and his own website, said: “If you are pulling the trampoline back out after it’s winter holiday keep an eye on forecasts as there is a risk of some very strong gusts on Wednesday night into Thursday morning!”

However, although the country won’t be celebrating St Patrick’s day as usual this year, there is some warmer weather on the cards after the gloomy week ahead.

"A rough few days ahead with wind and rain returning but the weather models offer some hope for St. Patrick’s Day,” Mr O’Reilly said.

"They show high pressure and warmer air possibly developing over Ireland. Long way off but it’s nice to have something positive to hope for.”

Met Éireann has warned that Ireland will face three days of occasionally heavy rainfall with strong winds gusting to possibly damaging levels from tomorrow night, however, no weather warnings have been issued as of yet.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the country will experience blustery conditions with some areas likely to see winds gusting to potentially damaging levels, particularly along exposed coastal areas.

The AA Road Watch has warned drivers to watch out for wind-blown debris ahead of the unsettling conditions.

“Wet roads and strong winds can result in hazardous driving conditions so allowing extra time to complete your journey safely is important,” a spokesperson for the AA told Independent.ie.

"If you are taking to the roads for an essential journey over the coming days, you are advised to slow down and increase your braking distance, as it will take your vehicle longer to come to a complete stop on wet surfaces.

"As always with windy conditions, wind-blown debris is likely so watch out on all routes and be mindful of more vulnerable road users such as cyclist and pedestrian.”

It is forecast that tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day but dry for a time, apart from a little patchy light drizzle in southern and south-eastern coastal areas.

“However, rain will push into western parts later in the afternoon and will spread eastwards through the evening,” a spokesperson for Met Éireann said.

"The rain will be heavy at times in the evening, especially in parts of the west and north-west.

“It will also become windy throughout the day with southerly winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty with gales in some western and north-western coastal areas.

“It will be mostly cloudy but mainly dry to begin on Wednesday but outbreaks of rain will spread from the southwest through the morning and afternoon.

“It will become rather windy through the day with south to southeast winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty, increasing strong to gale force and gusty south-westerly later in some parts of the west and south.

“By Wednesday night, it will become extremely windy with strong to gale force winds and some severe and damaging gusts.

“There will be further spells of rain overnight followed by heavy squally showers, some of which involve hail and thunder.

Strong winds will persist on Thursday along with heavy, squally rain including more hail showers. It will also feel cold with the highest temperatures at 6C to 9C.

“Friday will bring some sunshine and further showers – most widespread in western areas – with some heavy, though the showers will tend to become isolated later in the day,” Met Éireann said.

Mother’s Day weekend is expected to prove quite unsettled with blustery wind and rain showers likely.

Online Editors