A woman walks past a mural of a red umbrella in Dublin as schools and colleges in seven counties in the Republic of Ireland are to be closed on Friday after Met Eireann issued the high level of alert, a red wind warning, for Cork and Kerry. Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Storm Eunice made landfall over Ireland in the early hours of Friday morning and will continue her march across the nation as Friday progresses.

The weather bomb is expected to cause significant damage in counties which saw a red warning issued, with Met Éireann saying it could pose a threat to life in the most extreme circumstances.

Heavy rain, sleet, blizzard-like conditions, storm surge, spot flooding and destructively high winds are all expected on Friday morning, with anyone travelling urged to exercise extreme caution.

Met Eireann has updated it’s yellow weather warning for the entire country that will last until 10am on Saturday morning.

The Indo Daily: Come rain or shine – why are we so obsessed with weather?

Independent.ie has compiled a list of the warnings issued to each of the 26 counties on Friday and any associated measures.

Red warning counties

Clare: Red warning for wind until 8am, orange warning for wind until 11am, Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow until 3pm. Bus Éireann has cancelled services until 10am, schools in the county will be closed for the day.

Cork: Red warning for wind until 8am, orange warning for wind until 11am, Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow until 3pm. Bus Éireann has cancelled services until 10am, schools and colleges in the county will be closed for the day. Three Aer Lingus flights to the UK and Amsterdam have been cancelled due to high winds.

Kerry: Red warning for wind until 8am, orange warning for wind until 11am, Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow until 3pm. Bus Éireann has cancelled services until 10am, schools and colleges in the county will be closed for the day.

Waterford: Red warning for wind from 7-11am, orange warning for wind until 11am, Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow until 3pm. Bus Éireann has cancelled services until 11am, schools and colleges in the county will be closed for the day. Parts of Waterford City and Dungarvan have been closed off to the public due to the risk of storm surge and flooding.



Orange warning counties

Donegal: Orange warning for snow until 3pm, Yellow warning for wind and rain until 3pm, schools and colleges in the county will be closed for the day.

Dublin: Orange warning for wind until 11am, Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow until 3pm. Six flights to Amsterdam and the UK have been cancelled due to high winds.

Galway: Orange warning for wind until 11am, Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow until 3pm.

Kildare: Orange warning for wind until 11am, Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow until 3pm.

Kilkenny: Orange warning for wind until 11am, Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow until 3pm.

Laois: Orange warning for wind until 11am, Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow until 3pm.

Leitrim: Orange warning for snow until 3pm, Yellow warning for wind and rain until 3pm, schools and colleges in the county will be closed for the day.

Limerick: Orange warning for wind until 11am, Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow until 3pm.

Mayo: Orange warning for snow until 3pm, Yellow warning for wind and rain until 3pm, schools and colleges in the county will be closed for the day.

Offaly: Orange warning for wind until 11am, Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow until 3pm.

Roscommon: Orange warning for snow until 3pm, Yellow warning for wind and rain until 3pm, schools and colleges in the county will be closed for the day.

Sligo: Orange warning for snow until 3pm, Yellow warning for wind and rain until 3pm, schools and colleges in the county will be closed for the day.

Tipperary: Orange warning for wind until 11am, Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow until 3pm.

Wexford: Orange warning for wind until 11am, Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow until 3pm.

Wicklow: Orange warning for wind until 11am, Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow until 3pm.



Yellow warning counties:

Cavan: Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow until 10am Saturday.

Longford: Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow until 10am Saturday.

Louth: Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow 10am Saturday.

Meath: Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow 10am Saturday.

Monaghan: Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow 10am Saturday.

Westmeath: Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow 10am Saturday.