Country braced for gale-force winds and heavy rain from Atlantic storm
Gale-force winds and heavy rain are set to lash the country as the remains of an Atlantic storm hit our shores.
Tomorrow looks like being the worst day of an unsettled weather week, according to Met Éireann.
Forecaster Vincent O'Shea said: "There is a system in the mid-Atlantic. It has some origins in an extra-tropical storm there.
"It is getting caught up in a strong westerly jet which is coming our way during the night into Tuesday morning.
"We hope that its prognosis is for it to decrease but, nevertheless, by the time it passes the south coast of Ireland on Tuesday, it still will be a vigorous depression by our standards.
"At this stage, it looks like more heavy rain unfortunately on Tuesday morning."
He said that there will also be gales, particularly in the southern half of the country, which will bear the brunt of both the heavy rain and strong winds.
"The winds will change around and vary a lot, but almost certainly several coastal counties will have strong gales.
"This eventually heads in towards the Bristol Channel," said Mr O'Shea.
Its exact track will determine how strong the winds are. Met Éireann will continue to monitor the situation.
Overall, it is going to be a very changeable and unsettled week, he said.
Temperatures for the week ahead however will be improved compared with the past week, which has been unusually cold.
"There was a lot of frost last week," Mr O'Shea said.
"Going towards the weekend, there will be some colder nights. We are not expecting widespread frost.
"Daytime temperatures will be in the region of 9C to 12C, or 8C to 11C."
Irish Independent