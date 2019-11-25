Country braced for gale-force winds and heavy rain from Atlantic storm

Gale-force winds and heavy rain are set to lash the country as the remains of an Atlantic storm hit our shores.

Tomorrow looks like being the worst day of an unsettled weather week, according to Met Éireann.

Forecaster Vincent O'Shea said: "There is a system in the mid-Atlantic. It has some origins in an extra-tropical storm there.

"It is getting caught up in a strong westerly jet which is coming our way during the night into Tuesday morning.

