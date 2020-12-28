Cost of climate crisis hits home as extreme weather events cause billions in damage

Poolbeg Lighthouse, Co Dublin, during high seas as Storm Ciara crossed the country earlier this year. Photo: Naoise Culhane

A storm that hit Ireland last February has made the top ten of a grim list of the most expensive annual disasters linked to climate change.

Storm Ciara, which pummelled Ireland, Britain and parts of mainland Europe, killed 14 people and caused at least €2.2billion in damage to insured property, with likely extra uninsured costs.

It was among ten extreme weather events linked to climate change, each of which left a financial bill of more than €1bn during 2020.

The human cost was even greater, as the extreme floods, windstorms, tropical cyclones and fires killed around 3,500 people and left almost 13 million people homeless, while a further 4 million were told to evacuate to escape danger.

Overseas aid and development charity Christian Aid which compiles the annual list, said counting the financial cost was one way of bringing home the impact of the climate crisis, particularly for wealthier countries that rarely saw the worst effects.

“While the report focuses on financial costs, which are usually higher in richer countries because they have more valuable property, some extreme weather events in 2020 were devastating in poorer countries, even though the price tag was lower,” the charity said.

Read More

“South Sudan, for example, experienced one of its worst floods on record, which killed 138 people and destroyed the year’s crops.”

Some events showed the more unpredictable outcomes of climate change, such as the locust swarms in East Africa which caused at least €7bn in lost crops, and which had their origin in unusually wet weather in their semi-arid habitats.

Some events unfolded over months, such as floods in China and India which cost an estimated €34bn in damage, while others hit fast, including Cyclone Amphan, which struck the Bay of Bengal in May and caused €11bn worth of damage in just a few days.

Christian Aid was among the organisations that responded to the cyclone, using Irish Aid funding to provide emergency relief and rebuilding support for thousands of families whose homes were destroyed.

Conor O’Neill, policy and advocacy advisor, Christian Aid Ireland, said it should be clear by now that climate change is not some abstract future threat. “Its impacts are already being felt right across the world,” he said.

“Many of the world’s poorest communities, who have done least to cause the climate crisis, are already battling extreme flooding, drought and heatwaves, with devastating financial and human cost.

“Wealthier, highly polluting countries like Ireland must ensure that climate justice is central to our response.”

This means providing financial support to developing countries to help them adapt and build resilience, but crucially, it also means reducing carbon emissions faster. The target of net-zero emissions by 2050 in the Government’s flagship Climate Bill is far too late,” he said.

This year’s Counting the Cost report shows nowhere escaped extreme weather.

The United States suffered from both a record-breaking hurricane season and a record-breaking fire season, costing at least €50bn.

Some less-populated places also suffered the consequences of a warming world. In Siberia, a heat wave early in the year caused record temperatures, reaching 38C.

A few months later, on the other side of the world, heat and drought drove terrible fires in Bolivia, Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil, with a devastating impact on biodiversity and the planet’s capacity to absorb carbon.

Online Editors