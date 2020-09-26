Temperatures will drop heavily this evening to between two and -2 degrees. (Joe Giddens/PA)

Temperatures are set to go below freezing tonight with Met Éireann forecasting a cold snap of -2C to grip parts of the country late on Saturday night.

Saturday will be a dry day overall, sparing a few light and scattered showers over Ulster in the morning.

It will be a cool, crisp day with a light to moderate northerly breeze and maximum temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

Temperatures will drop heavily this evening to between two and -2 degrees.

Some mist and fog patches will develop and there will be widespread frost.

Sunday will be a warmer day as frost and fog will clear in the morning as temperatures climb to between 13 and 17 degrees, with a chance of showers in the west.

