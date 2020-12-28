Snow is forecasted for the remaining days of 2020. Stock image

It will be a cold end to 2020 as Met Éireann is predicting frost, wintry showers and even snow across the country for the coming days.

Temperatures are expected to reach below freezing with Tuesday being predicted as the coldest night of the final days of the year with -3 degrees being expected.

A wind warning remains in place today for seven counties until 2pm due to Storm Bella.

The Status Yellow wind warning was placed on Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry from last night as gusts up to 110km/h are expected.

Nationally, there will be widespread showers of rain or hail today with highest temperatures of 4 to 7C degrees.

Tonight is expected to be cold and blustery with lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees.

A Met Éireann forecaster said: “It will be a cold end to 2020 with frosty nights. There will be some wintry showers with the risk of more persistent rain, sleet and possibly snow during the middle of the week.

“Very cold and frosty on Tuesday night with scattered wintry showers continuing near coasts in the west and northwest, mostly dry elsewhere for a time with clear spells and icy stretches developing as temperatures fall to between -3 and 2 degrees.

"A spell of rain will move into parts of the southwest and west late in the night, with the potential for some sleet and snow possible through the midlands and southeast in light to moderate cyclonic variable breezes.”

Wednesday will be another cold day with a period of sleet or snow expected in the east. Afternoon temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees nationally are predicted with Munster looking slightly warmer with 5 to 7 degrees.

Met Éireann has forecasted that Wednesday night will be very cold and frosty with overnight lowest temperatures of -2 degrees.

The forecaster said: “Thursday (New Year's Eve) will continue cold, dry in many places with sunny spells, but there will be scattered showers in some northern and western coastal counties, some wintry on higher ground.

"Highs of just 3 to 6 degrees in moderate northwest winds.”

New Year’s Eve night will see lowest temperatures of 0 to 2 degrees.

Met Éireann continued: “Cold on New Years' Day, most places will be dry with good sunny spells but there will be some isolated showers in coastal areas, Afternoon temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in light northerly breezes. Frosty overnight once again.”

