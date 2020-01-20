Cold, dry week ahead as high pressure system sets in over country

A cold but dry week is in store thanks to a high pressure system dominating our weather, according to Met Éireann.

While today will start off with frost and fog, it will clear over the course of the morning, leaving a generally dry day with sunshine in most of south Leinster and Munster but cloudy in Connacht and north-west coastal regions.

However, it will be a cold day today - with highest temperatures of between 6C and 9C.

Tomorrow will remain mostly dry except for northern and north-western counties which could see some light rain or drizzle.

