Cold, dry week ahead as high pressure system sets in over country
A cold but dry week is in store thanks to a high pressure system dominating our weather, according to Met Éireann.
While today will start off with frost and fog, it will clear over the course of the morning, leaving a generally dry day with sunshine in most of south Leinster and Munster but cloudy in Connacht and north-west coastal regions.
However, it will be a cold day today - with highest temperatures of between 6C and 9C.
Tomorrow will remain mostly dry except for northern and north-western counties which could see some light rain or drizzle.
Temperatures will remain on the cool side, between 6C and 9C. However, it will be slightly warmer in the north and north-west with highs of between 10C and 11C.
Temperatures will dip down again to just 1C or 2C overnight with a slight frost.
Wednesday will see more of the same, although there may be some patchy drizzle or fog in places, with light winds and daytime highs of between 7C and 10C.
Another cold night will also be in store, with frost likely to develop in the east and north-east where there are cloud breaks. .
It will remain cold but mostly dry with daytime highs between 6C and 9C on Thursday and Friday and a sharp frost overnight.
Meanwhile, there are early indications of wet and possibly windy weather for the weekend.
