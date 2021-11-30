Cold and blustery conditions for the week ahead as drivers warned over hail showers

Cold, wet and blustery conditions set for the week ahead with a chance of hail and frost.

Met Éireann meteorologist Matthew Martin said the weather for the week ahead will be changeable and quite unsettled.

And the Road Safety Authority has issued a warning to road users to be on the alert for the danger posed by hail showers that are forecast.

It will turn cold and blustery tonight with a mix of clear spells and some heavy showers with a risk of hail, especially in the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 4C to 7C.

Wednesday will be a cold and windy day with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, some heavy with a risk of hail. Afternoon temperatures will reach just 5C to 8C.

“Some showers will continue to affect Atlantic coastal counties on Wednesday night but generally elsewhere it will be dry and we’re expecting a fairly widespread frost.

“There will be a good bit of dry weather initially on Thursday after a cold and frosty start. There will be some sunshine and we’re going to see cloud increase from the west.

“That will bring some rain to the west and northwest into the afternoon. That rain will then extend across the country on Thursday evening before clearing,” he said.

Rain will be heavy at times early on Thursday night but gradually clearing to the southeast later with scattered showers following. Lowest temperatures of 3C to 8C.

Friday will start off dry before turning wet and possibly blustery with rain spreading eastwards, heaviest in the south of the country. It will get milder too with highest temperatures of 8C to 11C.

It will remain blustery on Friday night with scattered heavy showers, bringing the chance of hail. Lowest overnight temperatures of 2C to 5C.

“The weekend will be quite cold and blustery certainly on Saturday with some showers and a chance of hail before a drier day on Sunday,” Mr Martin said.

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising drivers to be aware of the dangers posed by hailstones.

The advice comes as Met Éireann has forecast wintery showers of hail over the coming days and into the weekend.

Hail can lead to slippery and dangerous driving conditions. This is especially true on higher speed roads like dual carriageways or motorways.

The RSA has recommended drivers to reduce their speed if they encounter hailstones, without breaking if possible. Drivers should also warn other drivers by using their hazard warning lights.

Driving slowly in a high gear will also help your tyres maintain grip. Accelerate and brake very gently and drive slowly on bends where loss of control is more likely. Avoid sudden steering movements or hard braking.

Motorists should also keep an eye out for road markings that may become obscured and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front.

Drivers are advised to make sure their tyres are fit for purpose and not below the legal minimum tread depth (1.6mm) and that they are inflated to the correct pressure, so they can cope better with such challenging driving conditions.