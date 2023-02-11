Met Éireann said the weather is going to stay largely dry over the coming days with sunny spells and light rain at times.

Today will be dry in most areas with just isolated spots of light rain or drizzle possible. The morning will start off cloudy with some brighter spells developing by midday. Highest afternoon temperatures will range from 9C to 11C.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

It will remain generally dry tonight with just a slight chance of some further light rain or drizzle. Isolated patches of mist and fog may also develop with lowest temperatures of 4C to 7C.

The forecaster said Sunday will be another largely cloudy day tomorrow, but it will remain dry for most areas. There will be just isolated outbreaks of light rain or drizzle early on, with afternoon temperatures ranging from 8C to 11C.

Tomorrow night will be dry and largely clear, with lowest temperatures of 3C to 7C.

Met Éireann said it will be partly cloudy on Monday with occasional sunny spells. It will be dry for most areas, but a few showers may push in to Munster and south Leinster later in the day. Highest afternoon temperatures of 9C to 12C are expected.

Read More

Monday night will see scattered showers, most frequent in southern and western coastal areas, with minimum temperatures of 6C to 10C.

The forecaster said it will be cloudy on Tuesday with a few scattered showers early on, with brighter spells developing later and highest temperatures of 11C to 13C.

It will be mostly dry to start on Tuesday night, but outbreaks of rain will gradually push in from the west, spreading across much of the country by morning. Lowest temperatures of 6C to 8C are expected.

"Outbreaks of rain will continue moving eastwards across the country through Wednesday morning and afternoon with a mix of bright spells and showers following from the west. Highest temperatures of 8C to 10C in mainly light westerly breezes,” Met Éireann said.

"Conditions are expected to remain quite changeable for the latter part of next week.”