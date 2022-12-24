Christmas Eve will be a breezy day with heavy showers and some good sunny spells during the morning, Met Éireann has forecast.

There will be showers mostly in the west, with the chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail.

The blustery showers will become more widespread during the afternoon with highest temperatures between 7C and 11C in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds.

There will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers overnight.

Some of the showers may be heavy and prolonged, especially near Atlantic coasts, with a continued chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail.

Showers may merge to longer spells of rain a times in the northwest towards dawn.

Lowest temperatures will range between 3C and 8C coolest in Ulster in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Tomorrow, Christmas Day, will be mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain at times.

There will be a few bright or sunny spells with highest temperatures between 6C and 10C.

It will be mild early in the day but a light to moderate southerly breeze will veer northwesterly later, leaving a cold evening as temperatures inland will fall below freezing leading to possibly an early frost and some icy patches.

There will be a few showers in the northwest through the evening and they will turn progressively wintry over higher ground.

After a cold start to the week, it will become milder and more unsettled for a time through midweek but remaining very changeable through the remainder of the week.

Christmas night will be cold with widespread frost and possibly some ice developing under mostly clear skies, however there will be a few wintry showers about too, mainly affecting northwestern coastal counties.

Lowest temperatures will range between -2C and 2C, in light to moderate northwesterly winds, fresher near the coast.

St Stephen’s Day will be a cold and brighter day with sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent in western and northern coastal counties.

The showers early in the day may fall as sleet in some parts, or even snow at times on higher ground although they will tend to transition back to rain as the day progresses.

Highest temperatures will range between 3C and 7C.