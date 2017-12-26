A WEATHER warning meant it was a wet Christmas for many parts of the country as cold temperatures were forecast for today.

Christmas was wet, wet, wet, but there's a cold spell on the way

There was no sign of snow to hamper Santa Claus but a national yellow weather warning saw up to 35mm of rain dumped on some areas.

Santa (aka Karl Butler from Citywest) takes the plunge at the Forty Foot in Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The warning came into play on Christmas Eve and was in place for much of Christmas Day. Counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary all saw large levels of rainfall, with the entire province of Connacht also particularly hit.

And following a wet day Met Eireann are predicting there will be cold temperatures on their way today. A spokesperson for the forecaster said: "St Stephen's Day will be cold. There'll be sunny spells, but in the north and north-west there will be further wintry showers. In the south, more persistent rain will develop locally along the coast, turning to sleet in inland areas, with a risk of snow on the hills." Temperatures are likely to hover between 4C and 7C. That bout of cold weather is likely to continue tomorrow too. The spokesperson added: "Very cold, but bright and mostly dry, with sunny intervals and just a few scattered showers, mainly in the north and north-west, some of them wintry.

Bret Peterson and Emer Fleming at the Forty Foot in Sandycove, Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

"It will be maximum 3C to 6C, with moderate to fresh northwesterly winds. Winds will slacken overnight and it will be very cold and frosty." The outlook for the rest of the week is quite cold too as temperatures are unlikely to climb much. December 28 is shaping up to be dry in most parts at first but will change as the day goes on.

Met Eireann said: "Dry in most parts at first, with frost clearing, but rain will extend gradually from the Atlantic, turning to sleet in some places, with hill snow. Still cold, with maximum temperatures of 3C to 5C generally."

Online Editors