Christmas shoppers told to wrap up as temperatures could plunge to below freezing

Icy conditions are expected but the possibility of a white Christmas remains unlikely.

A STATUS Yellow wind warning is set to expire before thousands of Christmas shoppers hit the streets of Irish cities and towns as the country braces itself for one of the busiest trading weekends since the Covid-19 pandemic erupted.

The wind alert will remain in place until 6am tomorrow morning as Met Éireann warned that some gusts could reach 100km/h.

Some areas will also face a risk of coastal flooding as the weather for the next week will remain quite cold with occasional wintry showers.

Motorists were warned to take care while driving as Ireland will see widespread overnight frost, with a risk of icy roads and freezing fog over the next week.

However, Met Éireann's Siobhan Ryan said tomorrow is expected to feature ideal weather for shoppers and those seeking some outdoor activity.

"It will be a drier day on Saturday for most places with improving sunshine," she said.

"It will stay rather cloudy along Atlantic counties and in east Leinster with showery rain continuing there for a time and afternoon temperatures of 5C to 7C.

"Saturday night will be mainly dry with clear spells but some further scattered showers will continue.

"There will be a widespread frost with a risk of icy stretches and some fog patches also, with the risk of some dense pockets."

She said some areas may also face a risk of freezing fog as temperatures hover close to zero.

"Sunday will be mainly dry with variable cloud cover. It will be very cold and frosty to start, with fog, gradually clearing.

"However, frost and fog may linger in some areas for much of the day with maximum temperatures of 3C to 7C.

"Later on Sunday, outbreaks of rain will develop in the southwest, extending across most of Munster and possibly the far south of Leinster on Sunday night."

"l see rain in the south at first, which will clear southwards, giving way to a dry day in many areas, with bright or sunny spells developing but scattered showers also, mainly in northern and eastern coastal areas, some possibly wintry. It will remain very cold."

Overnight temperatures into next week could drop to as low as minus 3C.

Monday and Tuesday will be cold, bright days with sunny spells and some scattered showers.

She added: "Wednesday will still prove cold, with frost and fog clearing slowly during the morning, giving way to a bright and mostly dry day.

"However, the current indications are for spells of breezy wet weather to extend from the Atlantic late Wednesday and Wednesday night, introducing less cold conditions."

The indications are that from Thursday to Saturday, Ireland will see milder but more unsettled conditions.

Hopes of a white Christmas remain slim, with bookmakers pricing significant snowfall on December 25 at 6/1. Ireland has enjoyed snow on Christmas Day nine times over the past 60 years.

