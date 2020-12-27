Snow and sleet are likely to fall in elevated areas in the north and east of the country tonight.

ESB teams are working to restore power to over 1,000 homes and businesses this morning as Storm Bella caused outages in all corners of the country.

Heavy showers in the north and east of the country are likely to turn to sleet and snow tonight, Met Éireann have said.

There are currently 17 different outages in 11 counties with Cork the worst affected by last night’s gale force winds and rain.

There are outages in six different locations in Cork this morning at Dennehy’s Cross, Bandon, Curraleigh, Dunmanway, Cloonbannin and Rathmore.

There were gale force winds nationwide last night, particularly strong on the west coast, with Mace Head in Galway recording gusts of up to 115km/h.

Numerous weather stations nationwide registered gusts up to 100km/h.

Mayo experienced the most rainfall yesterday as Newport weather station recorded over an inch (26.5mm) of rain on Saturday.

There are no reports of flooding or structural damage to properties as of yet.

“Today will be cold and blustery with occasional sunny spells and frequent showers, some heavy with the risk of isolated thunderstorms and falls of hail, sleet and snow,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Heavy showers will merge into a more organised band, extending from the northwest during the evening.

The band of showers will move south-eastwards over the country early on Sunday night, turning to sleet and snow on higher ground in the north and east.

This will be followed by scattered wintry showers.

Temperatures will range from 0 to 3 degrees early in the night, rising later as west to north westerly winds increase fresh to strong and gusty with gales or strong gales on Atlantic coasts.

