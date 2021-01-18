Catching the worms: It’s not just the weather we like complaining about – forecasts also come under fire

Met Éireann received a frosty reception last year for some of its forecasts with 87 complaints made by unhappy weather-watchers.

One correspondent was prompted to declare “Midland farmers matter” after becoming frustrated while trying to plan ahead for hay, silage or turf cutting.

Another complainant to the national weather forecaster was annoyed that their plans to meet up with friends were cancelled due to what they claimed was “your false forecast”.

"My summer has already been ruined by Covid-19 and then finally I thought I am able to see my friends since lockdown has lifted, but you have been ruining my days by giving me false forecasts. This is so disappointing. I just want to live my youth," said the complainant in correspondence which was sent on June 30 last year.

Records released under the Freedom of Information Act to the Irish Independent revealed the different gripes people had with forecasts.

A Donegal resident wrote to Met Éireann in February to say they were in the hospitality business "and our business is being repeatedly devastated by overly pessimistic forecasting from your office. This is costing millions in lost business to trade along the western seafront in particular.”

In June, the service was contacted to say: "Spent afternoon in hot Crosshaven carrying a rain coat based on iPhone forecast! It is 18.00hrs and no sign of inclement weather."

Also that month, a farmer from Co Offaly who was frustrated trying to plan for hay, silage or turf cutting, said: "I'm tearing my hair out at this stage after listening to ye on RTÉ for the last few days predicting loads of rain and thunderstorms because we just haven't got it.

"I'm a little bronzed off at this stage. Midland farmers matter," they said.

A separate letter written in June claimed that while the complainant was listening to a weather forecast on the radio, they noted that the presenter “raised” their tone when sunshine was mentioned and “dropped” it when talking about rain.

The complainant felt that after very little rain, “a day's rain now is something that will be more than welcomed across the country”.

"Presenters should be more in tune with the mood in the country with regard to the weather and difficult weather (a drought is difficult weather) in particular and reflect this when presenting the forecast."

Met Éireann issued responses to complainants throughout the year. It pointed out that it can only issue warnings based on the weather it is seeing, and its concern is for peoples' lives and livelihoods. It adheres to very strict guidelines when issuing warnings.

"The forecaster must adhere to strict criteria, and would issue what they feel to be the correct level warning for each location based on their extensive resources and education in meteorology,” it said.

It said that thundery and showery weather can quite often miss particular locations.

"Thunderstorms would be forecast for a region as a warning that the likelihood of them happening is high. However they may not occur in your exact location."