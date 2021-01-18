| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Catching the worms: It’s not just the weather we like complaining about – forecasts also come under fire

Early bird: Brent geese take to the sky as the sun rises over Dublin Bay. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand

Close

Early bird: Brent geese take to the sky as the sun rises over Dublin Bay. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Early bird: Brent geese take to the sky as the sun rises over Dublin Bay. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

PA

Early bird: Brent geese take to the sky as the sun rises over Dublin Bay. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Fiona Dillon Twitter Email

Met Éireann received a frosty reception last year for some of its forecasts with 87 complaints made by unhappy weather-watchers.

One correspondent was prompted to declare “Midland farmers matter” after becoming frustrated while trying to plan ahead for hay, silage or turf cutting.

Another complainant to the national weather forecaster was annoyed that their plans to meet up with friends were cancelled due to what they claimed was “your false forecast”.

Privacy