Break out the suncream again as temperatures to hit 26C today

Laura Cubrevica and daughter Melanie Soma, from Drumcondra, enjoying the good weather on Dollymount strand in Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Grab the suncream as it will be another warm day with long spells of sunshine and temperatures reaching the high 20s.

Met Éireann forecasts that high pressure will continue to bring settled, mainly dry and sunny conditions for the rest of the week.

It will be very warm and hot as well through to the weekend with temperatures widely in the mid to high 20s.

Irish Water has yet to impose any restrictions on use, although it is appealing for the public to conserve supplies.

Met Éireann has a weather advisory in place for hot weather from today until next Monday.

"Ireland will experience a hot spell developing from Wednesday and continuing through the rest of the week and the weekend,” the forecaster says. “Daytime temperatures will widely reach the mid to high 20s. Remaining uncomfortably warm overnight too.”

The public are advised to be alert for heat stress, “especially for the more vulnerable of the population” and there will be a high solar UV index, while people are advised to be alert to an increased risk of water-related incidents.

This morning, any mist and fog will clear from most areas to leave a dry and sunny day but coastal fog may linger for much of the day in places.

It will be warm with highest temperatures of 20C to 26C, warmest in the south and east, in mostly light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Tonight will be dry and clear with mist and fog developing in near calm or calm conditions with temperatures generally not dropping below 7C to 12C.

Wednesday morning, mist and fog will clear away from most places though again may linger near some coasts.

Otherwise, it will be a very warm, dry and sunny day with highest temperatures generally between 23C to 27C in light breezes but a little cooler in coastal parts of the northwest with more moderate southwest winds.

It will be dry and clear overnight with mist and fog developing in mostly calm conditions with temperatures not falling below 9C to 14C.

Thursday will be a hot, dry and sunny day in mostly light breezes with highest temperatures between 23C to 28C, hottest in Leinster and Munster.

It will be a very mild night with temperatures not falling below 10C to 15C generally, staying above 16C or 17C in places.

Friday will be a hot day with long spells of sunshine, it will be dry for most with just the odd stray shower possible.

Highest temperatures will range between 25C to 28C or 29C in light easterly breezes, it will stay very warm overnight with temperatures not falling below the mid to high teens.

Saturday and Sunday will be largely dry with good spells of sunshine and mostly light breezes over the weekend though there is a chance of thundery showers at times.

It will continue to be hot on Saturday with highest temperatures of 25C to 29C before falling slightly with highs of 23C to 27C degrees on Sunday. Night time temperatures won't fall below the mid to high teens.