A weather bomb will hit the country from tomorrow as Storm Eunice sweeps in from the west bringing blizzard-like conditions with heavy snowfall, destructive winds, heavy rain and a risk of flooding.

Met Éireann has advised people to prepare for power outages tomorrow with gusts in excess of 130kmh forecast.

Fallen power lines and trees, and other storm damage is likely as a result.

However, there is no indication of any school closures at this stage, the Department of Education said last night. The department said the matter will be kept under review today. Schools do not automatically close when a Status Orange alert is issued. When Storm Barra hit in December, officials advised schools in counties under a Status Orange warning to shut.

Eunice may deposit “significant accumulations of snowfall” in parts of Connacht and Ulster, while severe gusts and high winds will be felt in the south and south-west from 5am on Friday, Met Éireann said. A storm is classed as a weather bomb once it undergoes explosive cyclogenesis and its pressure drops rapidly, by at least 24 hectopascals in 24 hours – which Eunice is expected to far exceed.

Met Éireann said a Status Yellow snowfall warning may be upgraded to Orange closer to Storm Eunice making landfall, as it urged caution to anyone travelling on Friday morning, citing potentially “treacherous” road conditions.

“Any snowfall combined with the strong winds will likely lead to blizzard-like conditions, so you can imagine how poor visibility will be on Friday morning,” Emer Flood, meteorologist in Met Éireann, said.

#StormEunice may bring challenging and disruptive conditions on Friday due to strong winds, heavy rain and snow.



⚠️Yellow #rain, #wind and #snow warnings are in place.



⚠️Keep an eye on the latest warnings over the coming days 👉🏾 https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/8jhUM68kWD — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 16, 2022

While the heaviest snowfall will be in the north and west, there is a chance of sleet and snow flurries in many areas across the country, accompanied by heavy rain and storm-force winds.

Met Éireann upgraded its wind warning to Orange for seven counties in the south and west as Eunice will bring gusts of up to 130kmh, and even higher in exposed areas such as Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Wexford. “Those counties are going to see very strong winds with coastal and exposed areas possibly seeing even higher speeds. These gusts will likely cause damage, hopefully not too severe in places, but people should be preparing for power outages and potentially fallen trees,” Ms Flood added.

“Drivers should be careful of fallen power lines and I know this is coinciding with rush hour so people need to be watching for trees on roads and things like that.”

A blustery day on Thursday with bright spells & showers🌦️, some heavy and with hail.



Highs🌡️ of 5 to 9 degrees generally.



Cloud☁️ will build from the southwest towards the evening, ahead of rain🌧️ & strengthening winds🍃 from #StormEunice.



More here⬇️https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/ZK1N2gqg5x — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 16, 2022

While the east has not been issued an Orange warning, the forecaster advised that winds will be very strong through Friday morning on the eastern seaboard.

Eunice will track over Ireland during high tides in many coastal areas bringing a significant risk of storm surge and coastal flooding. This will be most likely along the south coast. “There’s an elevated risk of coastal flooding along all coasts of Ireland, but it’s likely to be even greater where we will see the highest winds, along the south, so people should avoid the coasts,” Ms Flood added.

“Aside from strong winds, there is going to be very heavy rain moving up through the country. This will fall on fairly saturated ground... so there is the potential for spot flooding.

#StormEunice is forecast to go from 1004hPa at midday tomorrow to 975hPa at midnight tomorrow night. A drop of 29hPa in 12 hours! That is over twice the criteria for a weather bomb.



In other words she will come out of nowhere and hit hard. pic.twitter.com/IGi0pKL1t3 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 16, 2022

“The heavy rain will meet cold air being pulled down from the north so there is also going to be some snowfall, most likely in Connacht and Ulster. There is a possibility of significant accumulations, which would lead to lying snow.

“This will be during rush hour so you can imagine the potential weather disruption that could cause.”

“It’s currently a yellow [snow] warning for the entire country but it could be upgraded to a higher level in some areas,” Ms Flood said.”