Met Éireann has warned that temperatures are to drop as low as -5C in the coming days, with snow expected to fall in parts of the country.

Met Éireann has warned that temperatures are to drop as low as -5C in the coming days, with snow expected to fall in parts of the country.

Brace yourselves: Temperatures to plummet as low as -5C in coming days

The mercury is set to drop in the coming days as a cold wind blowing in from the north interrupts the unusually mild winter.

While it appears Ireland will miss the brunt of the weather that has led to a yellow warning for parts of Britain, it will nevertheless be cold.

“It’s going to be a rather wintery week with temperatures around 3C to 4C colder than we have been getting on average.

“The main theme is that it will be cold and frosty below-freezing nights with highs of around 5C during the days,” according to a Met Éireann forecaster.

“Wintery showers will feed in from Tuesday and Wednesday mainly in the west and north,” the forecaster said.

There was also the possibility of sleet and snow over those days.

“We’ve had a relatively mild winter and this is a return to more normal wintery conditions.

“It’s the result of cold air blowing in from Greenland.”

Daytime temperatures will drop to lows of 2C and highs of 5C while nights this week will be frosty with the risk of ice on the roads.

On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to fall to between -1 and -5C.

It comes as Britain is bracing itself for severe weather with the Met Office there issuing a status yellow warning for ice and snow for Scottish borders and parts of northern England thanks to an Arctic blast.

There were warnings of possible power cuts and travel disruption.

The band Bastille were forced to postpone their gig in Dublin tonight owing to severe weather on the Irish Sea.

As a result of cancelled crossings, the group’s equipment could not be shipped in time for the show.

"We’re gutted that our gig in Dublin tonight has had to be postponed.

“We’ve been trying everything possible in the last 24 hours to get the tour trucks and buses to Ireland, but the bad weather has meant all ferries have been cancelled and none of our gear will be able to make it in time.

“Huge apologies to everyone with tickets and anyone who’s travelled," a statement said.

Ticket holders have been advised to hold onto their tickets while the band, venue and promoters work to reschedule the date as soon as possible with a further announcement later this week.

Here is the outlook for the next 7 days: https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/OA8ISxDgwa — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 27, 2019

Roads

Meanwhile, up to 10,000 households and businesses across the country were without electricity this morning following strong winds and heavy rain showers last night.

The ESB said that the power outage mainly affected those in the North West, Mid West and South West and hopes to restore service by lunchtime today.AA Roadwatch urged motorists that extra care is needed on the roads this morning as a number of trees have fallen down on roads across the country.

#GALWAY N59 remains blocked by fallen tree. — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 26, 2019

Online Editors