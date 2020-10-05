Brace yourself - low temperatures and heavy rainfall is here for week

KEEP those hats, raincoats and umbrellas handy - people are being warned to brace themselves for a week of heavy showers as Ireland's weather takes a winter-ish turn.

Met Éireann said the next seven days will be marked by showers and temperatures that could sink to as low as 8C.

After a weekend of heavy rain and spot flooding around Dublin and the east coast thanks to the aftermath of Storm Alex, punters were warned that the next seven days will see showers of varying magnitude.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning expired for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo at 6am today.

Status Yellow wind warnings expired last night for Galway, Clare, Kerry, Donegal, Mayo and Sligo.

AA Ireland urged motorists to ensure their cars are winter-ready.

"The AA is urging motorists to carry out a basic car maintenance check including tyres and batteries," AA consumer affairs director Conor Faughnan said.

"Colder temperatures, in particular, can expose issues with older or weaker car batteries and lead to problems starting the car after it has been idle overnight or for a significant period.

Unsettled

"Many of us across the country continue to work from home, meaning that the typical morning commute may look very different this year.

"However, we are still seeing large numbers of cars on main routes across the country along with over 300 breakdowns a day being reported."

Met Éireann said the next week will see very unsettled conditions - though there is the prospect of some spells of sunshine between the showers next weekend.

"It will be cloudy on Monday morning with further rain or drizzle," it said.

"The rain will clear slowly north-eastwards through the day with bright spells and isolated showers following from the west, with more frequent showers later in the day and highest temperatures of 12C to 15C.

"Tuesday will also be cool and breezy, with sunny spells and showers, some heavy.

"Wednesday will bring sunshine and showers which will tend to die out in the afternoon and evening."

There will be further showers, some quite heavy, overnight on Wednesday, particularly in Munster and Leinster.

"Thursday will start off wet and windy with further heavy rain in places. Highest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

"Friday will be cool and breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy.

"Next weekend will continue cool with sunshine and showers."

