Ireland basked in temperatures warmer than Barcelona - but people have been urged to get out and enjoy it while they can.

Blink and you'll miss it: Sunshine to make way for unsettled conditions

The mercury surged to 17C in parts of the country yesterday as spring sunshine drew people outside into the fine weather.

However, forecasters have warned it is a case of blink and you'll miss it, as the coming days are due to bring more unsettled and cooler conditions.

Today will be sunny across most of the country, but cloud will gradually build up throughout the day.

Top temperatures will be 12C in the north and north-west and up to 15C elsewhere with moderate south-west breezes, according to Met Éireann.

There will also be some patchy, light rain in the north-west and north.

Unfortunately, by the time most of the country gets off work at the weekend, the weather will have taken a dismal turn. Tomorrow will bring clouds and scattered outbreaks of light rain and drizzle throughout the day.

