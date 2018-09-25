'Blessing' - Ireland to enjoy Indian summer as temperatures to reach 20C

Ireland is set for an Indian summer this week as a marked change in the weather will see warm temperatures and sunny spells sweep in.

Ireland is set for an Indian summer this week as a marked change in the weather will see warm temperatures and sunny spells sweep in.

With last week's stormy conditions behind us, temperatures will climb as high as 20C with forecasters predicting the good conditions until the weekend.

"High pressure has started to settle in and Wednesday looks to be the best of the days," Met Éireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly said. "We're looking at temperatures of 13C to 16C on Tuesday and up to 18C on Wednesday maybe even more, and then it's around the same for the days after."

The fine weather is being welcomed as a "blessing" for farmers planning for the winter, amid the fodder shortage, to keep their animals grazing for as long as possible.

Irish Independent