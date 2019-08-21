Ireland is set for a final spell of late summer sunshine and balmy temperatures.

Blast of summer sun to treat festival-goers as the mercury set to hit 24C

Met Éireann said that while the country isn't set for a final blistering heatwave before the onset of autumn, there is a good chance of dry, warmer weather and good sunny spells from tomorrow.

Temperatures will rise by almost six degrees from a chilly 18C last week to around 24C by Friday with the warmest conditions recorded inland.

Met Éireann's Siobhán Ryan said festival-goers, sports fans and those planning short breaks look set for some nice weekend weather.

"The present indications suggest the weather will be fairly warm with sunny spells this weekend with just light variable breezes," she said.

"However, there is the risk of some showers."

The best of the weather will be tomorrow and Friday though the weekend will be quite pleasant.

Today is expected to be both dry and bright but rain showers will gradually spread across the country from the west with some areas likely to see heavy rainfall and a risk of flooding.

Tomorrow will see warm, sunny spells with only a passing risk of rain showers and temperatures hovering around 22C.

However, Friday will see temperatures rise to around 24C or possibly even 25C.

It will prove quite warm and humid over both Friday and Saturday.

The weekend will remain largely dry though some areas will see showers.

However, it isn't good news for everyone.

Farmers and gardeners have been warned that the weather conditions over the next 96 hours will be conducive to the spread of potato blight.

Crop spraying opportunities are expected to prove very limited.

