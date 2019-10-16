Bizarre localised 'mini-tornado' damages homes during torrential rain

The bizarre weather that resulted in torrential rainfall across the country and flooding in Cork, Tipperary and Limerick also caused an apparent mini-tornado in Waterford.

The bizarre weather that resulted in torrential rainfall across the country and flooding in Cork, Tipperary and Limerick also caused an apparent mini-tornado in Waterford.

Residents of Stradbally in Co Waterford are adamant they suffered a mini-tornado as an powerful Atlantic weather front swept in.

Val Malone Grant, who lives in the Stradballymore estate, was awoken by the sound of breaking glass.

"It was about 5.30am when I woke to the sound of a violent, furious wind. I heard this crashing sound and wondered what the hell was happening," she told WLRFM.

"I ran to the kitchen and saw that the outer pane of patio glazing had smashed everywhere from the outside."

Val, who works in Dungarvan, was astounded to discover damage to her garden with slates torn from the roof, a trampoline catapulted into a neighbour's garden and even the windscreen of her car smashed by flying debris.

Pot plants had also been scattered all over gardens and even temporary GAA posts were uprooted.

"I could see the neighbours out and about surveying the damage. We weren't using the words tornado or typhoon but it was an awful localised storm."

Incredibly the mini-tornado was so localised that other parts of west Waterford didn't experience anything remotely like it.

On Monday evening some 50mm of rain fell across Munster causing travel chaos for many.

Irish Independent