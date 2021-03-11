Better weather on the cards as weekend approaches

While scattered showers are expected over the next few days, things should become drier as it moves towards the end of the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

As spring begins to settle in, milder and drier weather is expected, leading to nicer weekends in lockdown.

“Now we’re just moving into a northwest to northwesterly shower regime, so we’re not expecting a huge quantity of rainfall over the weekend,” Met Éireann forecaster Liz Coleman said.

“For today, tomorrow, and Saturday, and possibly into Sunday as well - though it seems to be becoming drier on Sunday - we’re in a west into northwest airflow, [with] fresh and sort of gusty winds.

“And in that flow then we’ll get some showers, and there’s a risk of some hail in those showers too.

“But it’ll essentially be a mixture of sort of sunny showers and scattered showers, with a risk of a burst in the showers.”

Ms Coleman went into further detail into what’s expected in terms of rainfall in the next few days.

“Today and tomorrow, the showers could merge into longer spells of rain for a time through the day tomorrow as well,” she said.

“And then on Saturday some further showers, and then on Sunday becoming predominately dry.

“From Sunday onwards, you kind of have a ridge in the south. So there could be outbreaks in the north, but then it’ll be quite patchy in the south.”

On Friday, highest temperatures of five to eight degrees are expected, with fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, increasing near gale to gale force on southern and western coasts later in the afternoon.

The same type of mild weather can be expected on Saturday, along with blustery showers initially across the country. Although, the showers will gradually become mostly confined to the west and north as sunny spells begin to develop.

Meanwhile Sunday is set to be a bit warmer, with highest temperatures of eight to 12 degrees, with moderate to fresh west to southwest winds.

