'Beast from the East': Crisis team to meet as Arctic blast to bring snow and cold snap of -10C

Temperatures will plunge to as low as -10C this week as a vast weather front from the Russian Arctic, dubbed the ‘Beast from the East’, sweeps across Ireland.

The Government will convene a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) today given the seriousness of the threat posed by the approaching weather system.

The front is set to sweep over Ireland with snow, ice, sleet showers and temperatures as low as -10C – but a wind chill factor will make it feel even colder. Some parts of Ireland could have temperatures at or below freezing for a 36-48 hour period – more than 10C below normal for this time of year.

Ireland is now set for its coldest late February for a decade. Temperatures overnight dipped below freezing at Mount Dillon in Roscommon, Knock Airport in Mayo and in the midlands.

Read more: The 'Beast from the East': Everything you need to know as Ireland prepares for Siberian freeze Sean Hogan chairperson of the NECG said the weather will bring conditions last seen in Ireland in 2010. The NEGC will be working to coordinate services across the country to "keep Ireland moving" as far as is possible.

"This is nature we are dealing with, we're never quite sure what is going to come, there will be uncertainty about what happens," he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland. However Met Éireann has expressed confidence in the conditions the weather systems will bring.

Ahead of the winter season around 280,000 tones of salt was purchased for gritting and Mr Hogan said there is enough equipment, snough ploughs and grit to ensure an appropriate response he said.

The national committee is due to meet at 10.30am this morning.

Met Éireann has indicated it may trigger a Status Red alert later in the week. The UK’s Met Office is predicting the front will bring up to eight inches of snow.

While Irish forecasters are reluctant to predict how many inchdes of snow Ireland is likely to face deputy head of forecasting, Evelyn Cusak, warned it was the nature of the snowfall that is concerning. She said that due to easterly gales there will be blizzard-like conditions.

"Because it's very dry air, the snow will be quite powdery so it will reduce visibility very significantly," she told RTE Radio. Read more: How the Siberian freeze will unfold - and when to expect 'dynamic snow' and blizzard-like conditions Very cold today. Frost clearing to leave a mix of cloud & bright or sunny spells. Generally dry, but some snow flurries are likely later today in eastern coastal counties. Top temps only 2 to 6°C, best in the southwest and feeling colder in moderate to fresh & gusty SE'ly winds. pic.twitter.com/3PDIFrsHwz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 26, 2018 Warning The Department of Education said schools the situation would be monitored daily.

“In the event of a Status Red warning, decisions are made locally on closures. But the department will follow any advice from the National Emergency Co-ordination Group,” a spokesperson said. Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority warned motorists to expect challenging driving conditions and, if necessary, to postpone non-essential journeys. Transport Infrastructure Ireland and local authorities are already planning to dramatically increase their road salting operations. Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow weather warning until Friday, but that could be upgraded to a Status Red warning from Wednesday.

Forecasters are predicting significant snow build-ups from tomorrow but, if heavy sleet showers and plunging temperatures combine, a Status Red warning – the most serious alert possible – is likely to be issued. If a Status Red warning is issued, motorists will be advised to cancel or postpone journeys and people will be urged to remain indoors. The last major Status Red weather warning issued by Met Éireann was for Storm Ophelia in October – and it was credited with saving dozens of lives as near hurricane-force winds hit Ireland.

Very cold air from #Siberia will gradually spread across #Europe and the #UK during the coming days. Factor in the wind and it will be feeling bitter for all of us pic.twitter.com/4HCfEnNdqb — Met Office (@metoffice) February 23, 2018 Read more: Emergency services prepare for Siberian freeze, as Met Eireann warns of red alert Dublin, the east coast, the south-east, Ulster and north Connacht are predicted to face the brunt of the icy weather that will sweep over Ireland from Norway and Russia. Met Éireann’s Evelyn Cusack and Joanna Donnelly warned the potential impact of the weather should not be underestimated. “It will be exceptionally cold. The system will come sweeping down across Russia and then westwards over continental Europe,” Ms Cusack explained.

“Watch out for the weather warnings this week, they could be up to orange or even possibly a red level warning at times depending on the nature of showers,” Ms Donnelly said. Speaking this morning Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, who is responsible for emergency planning, said it was important to communicate that this week would see a “severe weather event”, and that coordination between emergency services was already underway. He also said that people experiencing homelessness would be able to stay in emergency accommodation during the cold snap.

“We must make sure all services (in homelessness) are coordinated,” he said. “We have had a cold weather initiative since December so it’s ramping that up to make sure there are extra beds in the system, and that there’s rough sleeper teams out there bringing people in. We are extremely grateful to the public for using the sleeping rough link, please keep the reports coming in during this cold spell. #housingfirst Teams are out in Dublin tonight using the reports & linking in with people sleeping rough to access shelter @PMVTrust @FocusIreland pic.twitter.com/cK2wf6mkbN — Homeless Dublin (@HomelessDublin) February 25, 2018 “When we do our cold weather initiative it turns to a 24-hour service,” he added. Irish Water has mobilised its crisis management team given the threat posed by frozen pipes. Age Action asked people to check on their elderly neighbours.

In the UK where the weather has already taken a turn train operators have canceled services this morning and forecasters are predicting chaos on the roads as conditions deteriorate. The Met Office has also warned that some rural communities are likely to be cut off and power cuts are likely. People have also been warned that services such as mobile phones may be affected.

