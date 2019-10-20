IRELAND is set to bask in autumnal sunshine before rain showers threaten to deliver an unsettled October bank holiday weekend.

Bask in autumnal sunshine while you can as chilly temperatures and unsettled weather in store

Met Éireann indicated that Ireland is set for spells of fine sunshine over both Monday and Tuesday though clear skies will bring lower temperatures and an ongoing risk of morning frost.

Commuters were warned to prepare for a cold start to the week with temperatures hovering just about zero.

Both Monday and Tuesday will be marked by dry conditions and spells of bright sunshine.

The best of the sunshine is likely in the east and south.

Tuesday will see a little more cloud which will, however, bring slightly warmer conditions and daytime temperatures a degree or two higher at 13C or even 14C.

However, Wednesday will see scattered outbreaks of rain spreading across the country with some showers likely to prove extremely heavy.

Met Éireann stressed that the early indications are for the opening of the bank holiday weekend to be marked by rain showers.

"There is still a good deal of uncertainty on the forecast for Friday but the latest indications suggest an area of rain will move in from the south accompanied by freshening southerly winds," a spokesperson said.

More than 500,000 people are set to hit Irish roads from Friday for the biggest social weekend before Christmas.

The biggest event of the weekend is the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival which is expected to attract an attendance of 50,000 music fans to Cork as well as fringe events in Kinsale and Blarney.

Irish Water Safety has repeated its warning for people to exercise extreme care near streams, rivers, lakes and coastal areas with heavy rainfall over the past week resulting in many waterways being swollen to flood levels.

