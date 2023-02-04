Bank holiday weekend weather: Temperatures set to fall

It will be cloudy this morning with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle

It is going to be mostly cloudy and dry this morning with just a few patches of light rain and drizzle throughout the country, while temperatures remain moderate with highs of 8 to 11C.

Met Éireann has predicted that a band of rain of more persistent rain will spread from the northwest this morning through the middle of the day with drier brighter weather following through the afternoon.

The day will turn cooler as the rain clear with moderate to fresh southerly winds veering northwesterly and easing.

Temperatures will fall by 2C or 3C

Tonight will turn cold but remain dry with long clear spells. People are being advised to expect frost throughout the country and possibly some icy stretches.

Winds will ease and variable mist and fog is expected to develop over the southern half of the country.

Remaining cold, Sunday will start cold and frosty with fog, but it will remain dry with hazy sunshine developing as the frost and fog clears.

Coastal areas should expect patches of light rain of drizzle throughout the day while cloud remains.

Temperatures throughout the country will reach 6C to 9C, while Ulster will experience the coldest temperatures in mostly moderate to occasionally fresh southerly winds.

The bank holiday Monday will bring mostly cloud with scattered light rain or drizzle in Atlantic coastal counties, while the best of the drier conditions and sunny spells will be in the southeast.

Temperatures will remain moderate, reaching between 8C to 10C in mostly moderate southerly winds.

Met Éireann has predicted that Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a weak band of patchy light rain extending from the northwest through the night. Drier conditions will develop in the northwest.

Temperatures will lower to 3C to 7C, with the coldest spells in the northwest once the rain clears.

The forecast is that it will stay quite settled early in the week occasional rain and drizzle. Temperatures near or above the February average.





